US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher at open; Fed minutes awaited

May 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by tech stocks and ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that could cement the chances of a rate hike next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,939.26. The S&P 500 gained 2.43 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,400.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.76 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,151.47. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)