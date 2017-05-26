US STOCKS-Wall St in holiday mode ahead of long weekend

* Second reading of Q1 GDP up 1.2 pct vs. est. 0.9 pct
* Costco, Ulta Beauty rise on strong quarterly reports
* GameStop falls after maintaining full-year forecast
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 26 U.S. stocks were little changed in early
afternoon trading on Friday, taking a breather after six
straight days of gains and ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.
Another strong day for consumer stocks was offset by
weakness in healthcare and real estate stocks, leaving the
market in danger of snapping its six-day winning streak, which
is its longest since February.
The streak – one that included record high closes for the
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Thursday – has put all three major
indexes on track to post their strongest weekly gains since the
end of April.
"We've reached new highs and we expect days of strong gains.
Investors may be taking a breather as we head into the holiday
weekend," said Emily Roland, head of investment research at John
Hancock Investments in Boston.
At 12:32 p.m. ET (1632 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 9.32 points, or 0.04 percent, at 21,073.63, the
S&P 500 was down 0.22 points, or 0.00 percent, at
2,414.85.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.83 points, or 0.03
percent, at 6,207.09.
Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led for the
second session in a row by consumer stocks.
The consumer staples index rose 0.18 percent and
the consumer discretionary index was up 0.16 percent.
Shares of Costco Wholesale rose 1.8 percent to
$177.99 and was among the biggest drivers of the S&P and Nasdaq,
after the warehouse club operator reported a strong profit.
Ulta Beauty jumped 3.3 percent, the second most on
the S&P, after the company raised its full-year forecast.
Deckers Outdoor Corp rose as much as 21 percent to
a nine-month high after reporting a surprise quarterly profit.
Among the laggards, GameStop fell 6.7 percent to
$22.02 as the videogame retailer left its full-year earnings
forecast unchanged despite beating profit estimates.
Earlier in the day, a report showed that the U.S. economy
grew at a 1.2 percent pace in the first quarter, slightly more
than the 0.7 percent growth estimated earlier. The higher
reading was in line with economists' expectations.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,402
to 1,393. On the Nasdaq, 1,574 issues fell and 1,163 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 51 new 52-week highs and eight new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 78 new highs and 44 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Gayathree Ganesan; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)