US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as gains in technology stocks were offset by losses in banks while investors geared up for the second-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.23 points, or 0.2 percent, at 21,371.11, the S&P 500 was down 2.91 points, or 0.119991 percent, at 2,422.27 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.48 points, or 0.04 percent, at 6,150.60. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)