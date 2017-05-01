版本:
2017年 5月 2日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Apple leads Wall St higher despite weak economic data

NEW YORK May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27.05 points, or 0.13 percent, to end at 20,913.46, the S&P 500 gained 4.13 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,388.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.00 points, or 0.73 percent, to 6,091.60. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)
