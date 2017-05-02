US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, industrials buoy Wall St ahead of Apple results

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
NEW YORK May 2 Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday as gains for the tech and industrial sectors countered weakness in auto and energy stocks and investors digested a heavy day of earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to end at 20,949.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.84 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,391.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.76 points, or 0.06 percent, to 6,095.37. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.