版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:02 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends lower as Fed holds on rates

NEW YORK May 3 Wall Street ended slightly lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged following its two-day policy meeting and investors digested another heavy round of earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,956.32, the S&P 500 lost 3.25 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,387.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.82 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,072.55. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐