版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:09 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as earnings gains offset energy shares tumble

NEW YORK May 4 Wall Street ended flat on Thursday as a steep fall in the energy sector countered some solid earnings reports, with major stock indexes little changed after the U.S. House of Representatives passed major healthcare legislation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.43 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,951.47, the S&P 500 gained 1.39 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,389.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.79 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,075.34. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐