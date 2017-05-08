版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends flat after touching record

NEW YORK May 8 The S&P 500 ended flat on Monday after briefly touching an intraday record, while Wall Street's "fear gauge" dropped to its lowest in over a decade following centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5 points, or 0.02 percent, to 21,011.94, the S&P 500 gained 0.08 points, or 0.00 percent, to 2,399.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.90 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,102.66. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
