US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mixed after Trump fires FBI chief

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of weak corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's dismissal of the FBI chief.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.27 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,941.51, the S&P 500 gained 2.62 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,399.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.56 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,129.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit