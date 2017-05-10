US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mixed after Trump fires FBI chief

NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors digested a batch of weak corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's dismissal of the FBI chief.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.27 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,941.51, the S&P 500 gained 2.62 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,399.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.56 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,129.14. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)