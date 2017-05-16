版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends flat; retail earnings mixed

NEW YORK May 16 The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday's session flat after a mixed set of economic data and retail earnings, while the Nasdaq hit another record closing high with help from technology stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.26 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,979.68, the S&P 500 lost 1.65 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,400.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,169.87. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
