US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up but off session highs on renewed political fears

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
NEW YORK May 19 U.S. stocks ended up but well off the session highs on Friday after two new reports related to a U.S. federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign renewed concerns about his political future.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 20,804.84, the S&P 500 gained 16.01 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,381.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.57 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,083.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.