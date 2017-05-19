版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up but off session highs on renewed political fears

NEW YORK May 19 U.S. stocks ended up but well off the session highs on Friday after two new reports related to a U.S. federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign renewed concerns about his political future.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 141.82 points, or 0.69 percent, to 20,804.84, the S&P 500 gained 16.01 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,381.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.57 points, or 0.47 percent, to 6,083.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
