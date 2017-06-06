US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips with eyes on UK vote, ECB, Comey

NEW YORK, June 6 Major U.S. stock indexes ended
near session lows on Tuesday as traders shied away from risky
assets ahead of major political and economic headlines expected
on Thursday.
Britain's general election as it maps its exit from the
European Union, the European Central Bank's policy meeting and
former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before a Senate
panel could all affect investor sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.92 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 21,137.12, the S&P 500 lost 6.76
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,429.34 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 20.63 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,275.06.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)