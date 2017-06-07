版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy drops

NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.

Investors were concerned that any additional revelation could dampen already flagging momentum for President Donald Trump's agenda of lower taxes and lax regulations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.98 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,173.21, the S&P 500 gained 3.8 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,433.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.32 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,297.38. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
