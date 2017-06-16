US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Amazon's Whole Foods deal rocks Wall St; energy stocks rise

NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little
changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to
buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and
rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and
Target.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.38 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 21,384.28, the S&P 500 gained 0.69
points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,433.15 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 13.74 points, or 0.22 percent, to 6,151.76.
Energy sector shares helped buoy the S&P and Dow, while a
1.4 percent drop in Apple weighed on the Nasdaq.
