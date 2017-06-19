版本:
2017年 6月 20日 星期二

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech leads Wall St rebound; energy trails

NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow hitting record highs with growth sectors such as technology in favor again as investors appeared to regain confidence in the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.71 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 21,528.99, the S&P 500 gained 20.31 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,453.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.26 points, or 1.42 percent, to 6,239.01. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)
