版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 24日 星期六 04:13 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, energy shares lift Wall Street

NEW YORK, June 23 Wall Street ended higher on Friday as gains in tech and energy stocks more than offset weakness in the financial sector, while a slide in Home Depot kept the Dow in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.53 points, or 0.01 percent, to 21,394.76, the S&P 500 gained 3.8 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,438.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.57 points, or 0.46 percent, to 6,265.25.

For the week, the Dow added 0.05 percent, the S&P rose 0.21 percent and the Nasdaq gained 1.84 percent. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐