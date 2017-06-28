版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Banks, tech lead Wall Street rally

NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.06 points, or 0.67 percent, to 21,453.72, the S&P 500 gained 21.3 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,440.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.79 points, or 1.43 percent, to 6,234.41. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
