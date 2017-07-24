FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-J&J weighs on Dow, S&P; Nasdaq hits record
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点04分 / 1 小时前

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-J&J weighs on Dow, S&P; Nasdaq hits record

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq hit a record high on Monday ahead of a big week of technology earnings reports, while the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials lagged behind as losses in healthcare heavyweight Johnson & Johnson took a toll.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.57 points, or 0.23 percent, to 21,530.5, the S&P 500 lost 1.83 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,470.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.05 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,410.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

