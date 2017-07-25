FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
17 小时内
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power S&P 500 to record; Alphabet lags
2017年7月25日 / 晚上8点06分 / 17 小时内

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power S&P 500 to record; Alphabet lags

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 extended its record-setting run on Tuesday, led by well-received corporate reports from McDonald's and Caterpillar and gains for bank shares, while the Nasdaq managed a record high despite losses for Google parent Alphabet.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.46 points, or 0.47 percent, to 21,613.63, the S&P 500 gained 7.22 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,477.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.37 points, or 0.02 percent, to 6,412.17. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

