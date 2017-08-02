FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread
2017年8月2日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 22,000 but joy doesn't spread

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average peaked above the 22,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, powered by Apple's rally after its quarterly iPhone sales, while weakness in other tech stocks kept the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to end at 22,016.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,477.57 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.29 point to 6,362.65. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)

