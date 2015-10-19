版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-U.S. stocks open lower after Morgan Stanley disappoints

Oct 19 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's weak quarterly results stoked investor concerns about U.S. corporate health.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 56.92 points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,159.05, the S&P 500 lost 7.04 points, or 0.35 percent, to 2,026.07 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 11.13 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,875.55. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

