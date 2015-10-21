US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after GM, Boeing results

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong quarterly results from industry heavyweights General Motors and Boeing.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.36 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,262.47, the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,037.48 and the Nasdaq composite index added 22.38 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,903.35. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.