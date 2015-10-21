US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after GM, Boeing results

Oct 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by strong quarterly results from industry heavyweights General Motors and Boeing.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.36 points, or 0.26 percent, to 17,262.47, the S&P 500 gained 6.71 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,037.48 and the Nasdaq composite index added 22.38 points, or 0.46 percent, to 4,903.35. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)