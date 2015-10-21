US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. ends lower, energy and healthcare stocks fall

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as insurers and other big healthcare names dropped and Yahoo shares declined following disappointing results.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.64 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,169.47, the S&P 500 lost 11.79 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,018.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.86 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,840.12. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.