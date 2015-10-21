版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St. ends lower, energy and healthcare stocks fall

Oct 21 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as insurers and other big healthcare names dropped and Yahoo shares declined following disappointing results.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.64 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,169.47, the S&P 500 lost 11.79 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,018.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.86 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,840.12. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

