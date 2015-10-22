版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after results, jobs data

Oct 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after McDonald's and eBay reported strong quarterly results and jobless claims data pointed to improvements in the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.36 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,292.97, the S&P 500 gained 13.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,032.51 and the Nasdaq composite added 39.18 points, or 0.81 percent, to 4,879.30. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

