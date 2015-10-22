US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after results, jobs data

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after McDonald's and eBay reported strong quarterly results and jobless claims data pointed to improvements in the labor market.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.36 points, or 0.72 percent, to 17,292.97, the S&P 500 gained 13.57 points, or 0.67 percent, to 2,032.51 and the Nasdaq composite added 39.18 points, or 0.81 percent, to 4,879.30. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.