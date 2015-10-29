US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips; investors assess earnings, rate outlook

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday as the market digested the potential for an interest rate hike in December, as well as some disappointing tech earnings reports and a possible massive pharmaceutical merger.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.92 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,756.6, the S&P 500 lost 0.96 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,089.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,074.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)