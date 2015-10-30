US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Exxon, Chevron results

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Friday after energy majors Exxon and Chevron reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.42 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,763.22, the S&P 500 1.57 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,090.98 and the Nasdaq Composite index 5.83 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,080.11. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.