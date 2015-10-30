US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Exxon, Chevron results

Oct 30 U.S. stock indexes opened slightly higher on Friday after energy majors Exxon and Chevron reported better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.42 points, or 0.04 percent, at 17,763.22, the S&P 500 1.57 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,090.98 and the Nasdaq Composite index 5.83 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,080.11. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)