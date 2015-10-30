US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts best month in four years

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. stocks registered their strongest monthly performance in four years on Friday, even as they finished lower on the day amid a mixed bag of earnings reports.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,664.34, the S&P 500 lost 9.97 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,079.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,053.75. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.