US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts best month in four years

NEW YORK Oct 30 U.S. stocks registered their strongest monthly performance in four years on Friday, even as they finished lower on the day amid a mixed bag of earnings reports.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.46 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,664.34, the S&P 500 lost 9.97 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,079.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.53 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,053.75. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

