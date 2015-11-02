US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of factory data

Nov 2 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as investors assessed reports on factory activity from China and Germany, ahead of U.S. manufacturing data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,662.17, the S&P 500 gained 1.89 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,081.25 and the Nasdaq composite index added 11.60 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,065.35. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)