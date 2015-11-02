US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher ahead of factory data

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as investors assessed reports on factory activity from China and Germany, ahead of U.S. manufacturing data.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.37 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,662.17, the S&P 500 gained 1.89 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,081.25 and the Nasdaq composite index added 11.60 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,065.35. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.