版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 05:09 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies, Nasdaq 100 hits 15-yr high

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks added to their recent run with sharp gains on Monday, as the beaten-down energy group and the acquisition-driven healthcare industry led increases across all sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.15 points, or 0.93 percent, to 17,828.69, the S&P 500 gained 24.68 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,104.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.40 points, or 1.45 percent, to 5,127.15.

The Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest level since March 2000 and was less than a point away from its record closing high. (Reporting by Lews Krauskopf; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐