US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Tech, energy lead Wall St higher; Nasdaq 100 sets record

NEW YORK Nov 3 Big tech and energy sector gains drove U.S. stocks higher on Tuesday, boosting an index of 100 major Nasdaq companies to a record closing high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 89.39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 17,918.15, the S&P 500 gained 5.74 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,109.79 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.98 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,145.13.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.32 percent to close at 4,719.053 breaking a record that stood since March 2000.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)