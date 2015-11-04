US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after private jobs data

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, stocks pare gains after Trump inauguration
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
Nov 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday after a report showed that the private sector added more jobs than expected in October.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,952.76. The S&P 500 gained 2.76 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,112.55 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 11.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,156.20. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Trump says to put "America First" (Updates with afternoon prices, adds commentary)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
Jan 20 AT&T Inc said it added more than 200,000 paying subscribers to DirecTV Now in what industry observers called a strong launch of the streaming television service introduced in November.