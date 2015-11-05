版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 5日 星期四 22:35 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on Dec rate hike possibility

Nov 5 U.S. stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday, a day after strong results from Facebook and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated interest rate could be raised next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.05 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,877.63. The S&P 500 gained 1.02 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,103.33 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 3.97 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,146.45. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐