US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly ahead of jobs report

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors digested mixed healthcare and tech earnings a day ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.21 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,864.37, the S&P 500 lost 2.3 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,100.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.74 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,127.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.