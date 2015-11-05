版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down slightly ahead of jobs report

NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors digested mixed healthcare and tech earnings a day ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.21 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,864.37, the S&P 500 lost 2.3 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,100.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.74 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,127.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

