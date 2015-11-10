US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Apple weighs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
Nov 10 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by Apple, as investors braced for an interest rate hike next month and worried about a slowdown in China.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.64 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,680.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,073.52 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 26.63 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,068.67. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.