US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as Apple weighs

Nov 10 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by Apple, as investors braced for an interest rate hike next month and worried about a slowdown in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.64 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,680.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,073.52 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 26.63 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,068.67. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

