US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobless claims, Bullard remarks

Nov 12 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on
Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims data indicated the
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a prominent hawk who
is ready to increase rates, raised concerns of permanently low
rates in industrial nations that could force a rethink of
monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.81 points,
or 0.39 percent, to 17,633.41. The S&P 500 lost 7.55
points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,067.45 and the Nasdaq Composite
index dropped 22.73 points, or 0.45 percent, to
5,044.30.
