US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after jobless claims, Bullard remarks

Nov 12 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims data indicated the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a prominent hawk who is ready to increase rates, raised concerns of permanently low rates in industrial nations that could force a rethink of monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.81 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,633.41. The S&P 500 lost 7.55 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,067.45 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 22.73 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,044.30. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)