US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on weak retail data; Cisco drags

Nov 13 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by weak October retail sales data and disappointing forecasts from department store chains as well as Cisco.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 37.95 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,410.12. The S&P 500 lost 5.33 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,040.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.05 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,981.03. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)