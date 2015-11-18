US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher; Fed minutes eyed

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting, but investors remained cautious due to heightened security concerns after last week's attacks in Paris.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.66 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,517.16, the S&P 500 gained 5.11 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,055.55 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 17.33 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,003.35. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.