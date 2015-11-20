US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up; S&P posts best week since Dec

UPDATE 1-Union Pacific CEO: 'we are opposed to' major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
NEW YORK Nov 20 Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with healthcare and consumer stock rising and investors looking beyond a widely-expected December interest rate hike.
The S&P 500 posted its best weekly gain since December 2014.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.13 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,824.88, the S&P 500 gained 7.94 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,089.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.28 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,104.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators said on Thursday they found no evidence of any defects in Tesla electric cars after investigating the death of a man whose Model S collided with a truck while he was using its Autopilot system, the first fatality involving semi-autonomous driving software.