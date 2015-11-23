US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks down in low volume

NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower in a quiet trading day on Monday after a week of strong gains, while a big healthcare deal failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,792.81, the S&P 500 lost 2.57 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,086.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.44 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,102.48.

The S&P 500 had its largest weekly gain so far this year last week. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)