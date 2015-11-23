US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks down in low volume

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
NEW YORK Nov 23 U.S. stock indexes closed slightly lower in a quiet trading day on Monday after a week of strong gains, while a big healthcare deal failed to impress investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 31 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,792.81, the S&P 500 lost 2.57 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,086.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.44 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,102.48.
The S&P 500 had its largest weekly gain so far this year last week. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.