US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on heightened security worries

BRIEF-Codorus Valley Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc reports earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
Nov 24 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fled risky assets after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane, even as data pointed to stronger U.S. economic growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.5 points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,744.18, the S&P 500 was down 7.45 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,079.14 and the Nasdaq composite index was off 32.15 points, or 0.63 percent, at 5,070.33. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
* Capstone Infrastructure Corporation announces final outcome of litigation with the Ontario Electricity Financial Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: