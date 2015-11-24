US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on energy lift

BRIEF-Park Lawn purchases four funeral home operations in Ontario
* Park Lawn Corp says purchase of four funeral home operations in Ontario
NEW YORK Nov 24 U.S. shares closed higher on Tuesday as the S&P energy sector rose along with crude oil prices and investors focused on global politics after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.18 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,813.86, the S&P 500 gained 2.67 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,089.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.33 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,102.81. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* BNY Mellon announces redemption of trust preferred securities
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay $20 million to settle claims by the U.S. government that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, documents filed with a federal court on Thursday showed.