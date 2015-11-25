版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, data points to recovery

Nov 25 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as a barrage of data painted a picture of moderate U.S. economic growth, giving Federal Reserve policymakers more to chew on as they consider whether to raise interest rates next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.69 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,824.88, the S&P 500 was up 0.66 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,089.8 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 5.33 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,108.14. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

