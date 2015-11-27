US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends near flat as investors eye holiday sales

Nov 27 The major U.S. stock indexes ended Friday little changed in light trading, with consumer stocks falling as investors fretted about early reports on the U.S. holiday shopping season.

Wrapping up a short session following Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.9 points, or 0.08 percent, to end at 17,798.49. The S&P 500 gained 1.24 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,090.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.38 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,127.53. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Bernadette Baum)