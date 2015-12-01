US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on signs from China

Dec 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian gains on tentative signs that a slowdown in China was stabilizing.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.52 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,758.44, the S&P 500 gained 6.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,086.53 and the Nasdaq composite added 21.09 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,129.76. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)