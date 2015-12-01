US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on signs from China

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian gains on tentative signs that a slowdown in China was stabilizing.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.52 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,758.44, the S&P 500 gained 6.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,086.53 and the Nasdaq composite added 21.09 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,129.76. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: