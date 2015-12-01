版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 05:02 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on consumer, auto lift

NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. stocks started December stronger on Tuesday as health and consumer shares bounced back while auto sales suggested upbeat growth in November.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 167.43 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,887.35, the S&P 500 gained 22.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,102.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.64 points, or 0.93 percent, to 5,156.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐