US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Yellen's speech

Dec 2 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.88 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,878.47, the S&P 500 lost 1.13 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,101.5 and the Nasdaq composite added 2.13 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,158.44. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)