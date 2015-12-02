US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slides as California shooting adds to investor worries

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday as a shooting in southern California added to investor jitters about rising interest rates and oil prices that dipped below $40 a barrel.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 158.67 points, or 0.89 percent, to 17,729.68, the S&P 500 lost 23.11 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,079.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.08 points, or 0.64 percent, to 5,123.22.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)