公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 4日 星期五

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after jobs data

Dec 4 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data showed the economy was strengthening, building the case for an interest rate hike this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.66 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,506.33, the S&P 500 gained 4.48 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,054.1 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.34 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,049.87. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

