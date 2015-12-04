US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after jobs data

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected jobs data showed the economy was strengthening, building the case for an interest rate hike this month.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.66 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,506.33, the S&P 500 gained 4.48 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,054.1 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.34 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,049.87. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: