US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on China data, oil slide

BRIEF-Sphere 3D signs definitive agreement to acquire HVE and Unified ConneXions
Dec 8 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday as weak China trade data and a further slide in oil prices dragged down shares of energy companies and miners.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 175.21 points, or 0.99 percent, to 17,555.3, the S&P 500 lost 18.56 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,058.51 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 48.74 points, or 0.96 percent, to 5,053.07.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Identillect Technologies says arranged non-brokered private placement of units of co at price of $0.06 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $1.26 million
S&W Seed Co says commenced commercial-scale production of its hybrid grain sorghum and hybrid forage sorghum operations