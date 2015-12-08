US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after energy decline, China concerns

BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group
Jan 19 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust :
NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as oil prices pressured energy stocks for a fifth day and weak Chinese trade data reignited fears of a global economic slowdown, pushing down materials stocks.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,570.94, the S&P 500 lost 13.32 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,063.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.57 points, or 0.07 percent, to 5,098.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Asta Funding- commencement of self-tender offer to purchase for cash up to 5.31 million shares of its common stock at purchase price of $10.35 per share
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Anthem Inc on Thursday said it extended the deadline for its acquisition of Cigna Corp by three months as it awaits a federal court ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block the deal.