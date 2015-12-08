US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down after energy decline, China concerns

NEW YORK Dec 8 U.S. stocks closed lower in a choppy trading session on Tuesday as oil prices pressured energy stocks for a fifth day and weak Chinese trade data reignited fears of a global economic slowdown, pushing down materials stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.57 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,570.94, the S&P 500 lost 13.32 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,063.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.57 points, or 0.07 percent, to 5,098.24. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Dan Grebler)